Top-ranked Hermantown stays undefeated with 5-1 win over Mahtomedi

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the (1) Hawks hosted (6) Mahtomedi for a 2023 Class A Semifinal rematch.

A quiet first period finished with a buzzer-beater goal from Mahtomedi’s Patrick Egan, but the momentum would immediately shift in the Hawk’s favor with two goals in the first 40 seconds of the second period from Joshua Kauppinen and River Freeman.

Hermantown finished with a 5-1 victory over Mahtomedi to improve to 4-0-1 on the season.

