Police say a Minnesota officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing a woman

By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.

Marshall police said in a news release that the officer responded around 2:40 a.m. to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said the officer used a Taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed. Ultimately, shots were fired, although the news release provided few details.

The news release said the suspect died at the scene and that the woman was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in critical condition. Neither of their names were immediately released.

Police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The agency confirmed in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it is looking into what it described as a “use-of-deadly-force incident.” It provided no other details.

