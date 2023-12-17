Junkin’ Market Days hits Duluth for first time over weekend

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when craft markets pop all over the Northland.

This weekend marked the first time organizers held the Junkin’ Market Days in our area.

The market showcases product made and sold by local small business owners.

It was held both Friday and Saturday at the Radisson in Duluth.

Vendors sold a variety of items including clothing, jewelry, home decor and even pet accessories.

The Junkin’ Market Days events are held in many different cities around the midwest and organizers thought Duluth seemed like a good fit.

“I feel like there’s a lot of small businesses looking for places to pop up and sell their products. So we kind of look at that, that’s kind of the first thing that we look at. Then we also looked at Duluth as a whole and how many people are here,” said Sydney Emerson, Junkin’ Market Days Duluth Event Organizer.

