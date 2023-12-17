Honoring Veterans: Christmas wreaths placed on graves Saturday in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MN. (Northern News Now) - Keeping our veteran loved ones close to our hearts this holiday season.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans honored fallen soldiers who served our country Saturday morning with Christmas wreaths. The ceremony began with a heartfelt speech about the lives lost during past wars.

Each family member was able to lay holiday wreaths on their relative’s graves.

David Martin, a Veteran Chairman at the Elks Lodge has an uncle who was buried at the cemetery.

He wants to dedicate his time to helping support veterans and their families.

“This is an honor to give back what I can to the vets that served us so well,” said Martin.

More than 500 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves.

Cory Johnson, the Minnesota State Cemetery Administrator, whose relative was also a veteran understands how important these kinds of moments are to the families who’ve lost their loved ones to war.

“I think it’s extremely meaningful because it allows them the opportunity to continue to honor their loved one,” said Johnson.

He wanted to make sure the families of fallen soldiers could have a chance to remember their loved ones during the holiday season.

“And thank them for their service just means that they’ll never be forgotten,” said Johnson. “They’ll always be remembered.”

Martin wants to continue honoring our veterans with his volunteer work.

“I also help with the homeless vets,” said Martin. “We supply them supplies to set up their homes.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.