Bakers, Makers, & More: Great Hall Marketplace held Saturday at The Depot

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Local artisans and makers set up shop Saturday at the Depot in downtown Duluth for the Great Hall Marketplace.

More than 60 local vendors took part in the event.

In addition to purchasing items, attendees could also listen to performances by various local acts including the Arrowhead Chorale.

Ora Jewel-Buche with Liberation Bakery said most of her business is done online and through a mailing list, so events like these are a fun opportunity to meet customers in person.

“It’s really fun to get out, and like see people, and get to meet new people. And have new people try out breads and baked goods and jams. So this is the perfect place for that,” Jewel-Buche said.

Admission to the marketplace was free.

Attendees also had the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a prize basket.

