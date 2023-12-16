Prep Basketball: Chisholm, Grand Rapids girls pick up big wins on Friday

Basketball
Basketball(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many girls basketball games happened in the Northland and we have highlights from Duluth Denfeld as Chisholm looks to stay undefeated and a Lake Superior Conference matchup between Hermantown and Grand Rapids.

Duluth Denfeld 27, Chisholm 63, Final

Hermantown 46, Grand Rapids 78, Final

