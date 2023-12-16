Minnesota and Wisconsin lawmakers team up to push for federal funding for Blatnik Bridge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of the bridges that connects Superior and Duluth needs repair and state lawmakers are teaming up to push for federal funding.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Tina Smith (D-MN) and Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) sent a bipartisan letter urging Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to support Minnesota and Wisconsin’s application for federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge.

Klobuchar said the bridge is critical to connecting the Twin Ports communities but the economic impact goes far beyond the Northland.

“This is a bridge that 33,000 cars a day use, numbers of big trucks and $4,000,000,000 in goods transported back and forth every year,” said Klobuchar, “it’s got to be a bridge that works and it’s 60 years old.”

This follows a similar request made in August by Governors Tim Walz and Tony Evers.

