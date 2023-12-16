Lutsen Ski Resort Celebrates 75 years as a Northland Staple

LUTSEN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lutsen Ski Resort celebrated it’s 75-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting and a look back at how far the resort has come.

When Lutsen first opened in 1948, it had one ski run with two lifts. 75 years later, it covers 1,000 acres.

Cindy Nelson, the daughter of the founder, says when she looks at the mountains today, she knows what her father would be thinking.

“He would be so proud,” said Nelson.

It was 75 years ago Charles Nelson opened the ski resort in the small, rural community of Lutsen on Lake Superior’s north shore.

“He must have been so excited to open this one run, this ski area, 75 years ago,” said Nelson.

Today, the ski hills create memories for millions of people who come from all over the world.

“Growing up here, well, it’s the best upbringing anybody could ever wished for,” said Nelson.

After 30 years, the Nelson family decided it was time to pass the torch onto another family -- the Skinner Family.

Building off of Nelson’s success, the Skinner’s added more than 90 runs, and seven lifts, including the brand-new high-speed chairlift.

“To be able to celebrate this really monumental lift this is the main artery of the main side ski experience and be able to combine that with 75 years, it’s just a really, really wonderful experience,” said Charlotte Skinner, the Vice-President of Finance for Lutsen Ski Resort.

The Skinner family helping to build on the growth of Lutsen over the generations and keeping it a staple in the Northland.

“We’re really grateful to the community, to the partners that we have to be here today without their support,” said Skinner.

“It’s just amazing,” said Nelson.

In the Skinner Family’s 43-year tenure, more than $85 million has been reinvested into the resort. Even with the strange winter weather, most of Lutsen’s runs are open, and ready to welcome skiers this season.

