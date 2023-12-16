Flurries to linger through Sunday with dry week to follow

WEATHER STORY: A fairly weak but moisture-laden low brought a fair amount of rain and a little bit of snow to the region Thursday night through Saturday morning. It has now become semi-stationary so light flurries and rain showers may stick with us through Sunday night. Additional accumulations should be very light. Canadian high pressure will arrive on Monday to clear us up and knock out temperatures down. The normal high and low are 20 and 4 this week. Monday will be close to that but it will warm up again as early as Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for light, mixed showers. The low temp will be close to a range of 25-30 inland with 30-34 lakeside. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: There will be another cloudy sky with a 30% chance for light, mixed showers in the morning and then again in the evening. The afternoon high will go 31-38. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Light snow may hit Sunday morning and Sunday evening with a break in between. (maxuser | KBJR WX)

MONDAY: It will be mostly sunny and cool. The low temp will fall to 12 which isn’t too bad for December. The high will make it to 20 which is the normal average. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly sunny again but warmer conditions will start to take over. The day will start at 12 and then go to a high of 30. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Most of the week ahead will be dry and mild. A shot at more mixed showers will try to strike next Friday.

Most of the week ahead will be mild and dry again (maxuser | KBJR WX)

