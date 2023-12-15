Warm, dry conditions lead to heightened December wildfire risk

Photo of brush along the Mississippi River
Photo of brush along the Mississippi River(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The weather in Minnesota has been uncharacteristically warm and dry to round out the year, prompting the Minnesota DNR to issue a wildfire warning.

“The warm temperatures, the little to no snow or precipitation, with that dry vegetation means high fire danger,” said Karen Harrison, a Wildfire Prevention Specialist with the Minnesota DNR.

According to Todd Krause with NWS Twin Cities, the dry conditions as of late are compounded by patterns from earlier this year.

“We’ve actually been pretty dry for much of the year, you know, we went into pretty severe drought during the summer into the fall,” he said.

According to Krause, December’s weather has been unusual, but it’s unclear how long the warm, dry conditions will persist.

“Even with our current El Nino, we could still get snowy and cold later on this winter,” said Krause, adding that weather conditions can be tough to predict.

While nice for Minnesotans who enjoy time outside, it’s a challenge for state forests at risk of fire.

“When we don’t have that snow cover, it does make a big impact on the fire danger because of the available fuels for wildfire to start and then spread,” said Harrison.

Since December isn’t usually associated with a high fire risk, Karen Harrison with the Minnesota DNR says people may take the warning less seriously.

“People are thinking [because] it is winter, it’s okay and safe to burn. So, I think really just making people aware of the possibility that there could be a wildfire started is really important,” she said.

Harrison said that includes limiting the use of fires outside burn pits and other controlled environments, at least until there’s enough snow on the ground.

“Looking at the ground cover, [ask yourself,] do you have three inches or more of snow. [If you do,] then it’s safer to burn,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Northern News Now
First Alert: First impactful system of the season closes the week

Latest News

If Pulsar Helium determines the helium is worth extracting, they hope to begin extracting as...
Company spends millions exploring historic helium deposit found near Babbitt
Fraser Shipyards is seeking millions of dollars in new funding to pay for an expansion.
Fraser Shipyards seeking funding for expansion that could double workforce
The warm weather is melting the start of outdoor hockey season.
Portman Amateur Hockey Association postpones ‘Great Skate’ event due to warm weather
On Wednesday morning, crews were called for a report of a deer stranded on the ice.
Superior Fire rescues deer on frozen St. Louis River
The Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for safety this holiday season.
City by City: Wisconsin, Virginia, Duluth