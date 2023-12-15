USDA issues finding on Superior’s Nemadji Trail Energy Center project

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Nemadji Trail Energy Center project in Superior received a sign of support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Friday.

The U.S.D.A’s Rural Utilities Service issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact” on the environment for the proposed natural gas plant.

The facility would occupy about 26 acres near Superior.

According to Minnesota Power officials, the finding’s conclusion is an affirmation of the plant’s essential role as a resource supporting the transition to clean energy.

The U.S.D.A issued a similar finding about a year ago but were asked to review that again.

Amy Rutledge, with Minnesota Power, said this announcement was the 14th regulatory approval the project has received.

“We are seeing that the need for this project, the environmental benefits for this project, are affirmed in every one of those approvals,” Rutledge said.

According to Rutledge, there are still several permits the facility still needs to secure before they can break ground.

Minnesota Power is working with La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative to build the proposed natural gas plant.

