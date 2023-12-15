Trail by Trail: Cable, Tower, Chisholm

Trail Report from American Birkebeiner - Officials are hard at work preparing the trails of the American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI. They have been making snow and they just finished grooming. Officials are now testing “best line” tracks on the 1.3 km Sprint Course. An additional 1 km loop should be opening soon. Trail times are different this weekend, as they host a large youth race. You can ski from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don’t forget to grab your pass before hitting the trails. Click here to learn more.

Tower, MN - Those hoping to enjoy new activities and make new friends in the Tower area can join the Vermilion Area Activity Club. Officials will host activities such as hiking, skiing, and snowboarding once they get enough snow. You can join their Facebook group to see upcoming events and share events of your own in the area as well here.

Chisholm, MN - Snowmobile trail work is continuing in the Chisholm area. The PathBlazers Snowmobile Club is hosting their monthly meeting at Valentini’s Supper Club next Wednesday, December 20 at 6 p.m. There, the club will be providing trail reports and will go over upcoming snowmobiling events for 2024. There will also be an optional Christmas gift exchange (gifts valued at $10) at the meeting to spread holiday cheer. You can find updates on their website.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

