Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 2
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff brings you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.
Girl’s Hockey Scores:
Superior 1, Duluth Marshall 5
Boy’s Hockey Scores:
Hibbing 4, Proctor 1
Denfeld 1, Rock Ridge 3
Duluth Marshall 0, Hermantown 3
Proctor 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4
