Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 2

Boys and girls hockey scores from around the Northland.
Boys and girls hockey scores from around the Northland.(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff brings you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.

Girl’s Hockey Scores:

Superior 1, Duluth Marshall 5

Boy’s Hockey Scores:

Hibbing 4, Proctor 1

Denfeld 1, Rock Ridge 3

Duluth Marshall 0, Hermantown 3

Proctor 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Northern News Now
First Alert: First impactful system of the season closes the week

Latest News

Duluth F.C. Logo
Duluth F.C. qualifies for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Duluth F.C. Qualifies for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
UMD Women's Basketball
No. 22 Bulldog womens basketball leaning on versatility with 4-1 conference start
No. 21 UMD mens basketball team "More balanced than ever" after 3-1 conference start