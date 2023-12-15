Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 2

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff brings you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.

Girl’s Hockey Scores:

Superior 1, Duluth Marshall 5

Boy’s Hockey Scores:

Hibbing 4, Proctor 1

Denfeld 1, Rock Ridge 3

Duluth Marshall 0, Hermantown 3

Proctor 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4

