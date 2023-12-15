A new Minnesota Flag - almost

Final proposed versions of new Minnesota flag
Final proposed versions of new Minnesota flag(KBJR)
By Matthew McConico
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota has a new state flag, or at least a template for one.

One variation of the citizen submitted flag called “F1953″ will likely be flying over the state Capitol next year.

The state emblems redesign commission will finalize exactly what the flag looks like, it is the model they’ve picked out.

The long winded process saw two rounds of elimination this afternoon.

F1953 received the most votes in both rounds, and emerged as the favorite by a vote of 10-2 in the final round.

Commission members highlighted the flags close adherence to core vexillology principals.

Vexillology is the study of flags, and experts presented their favorites to the commission earlier in the day.

The final design will likely feature a different star from the original design, more in line with contemporary design.

The commission’s next meeting is on Tuesday, December 19.

