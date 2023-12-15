Long-time Twin Ports radio host Jeanne Ryan has died

Jeanne Ryan
Jeanne Ryan(TSM Media)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A long-time Twin Ports radio host has passed away.

Jeanne Ryan, who had been a mainstay on local radio for nearly two decades, has died.

Ryan had been on the air for 15 years on Duluth’s Mix 108 and worked in radio for over 20 years before she retired earlier this year.

Ken Hayes of Townsquare Media says he and Ryan worked together for 17 years and says she left a positive mark on everyone who met her.

“Everybody loved Jeanne, that’s the thing you always heard,” said Hayes. “You know I think everyone in the community is sad about it. It’s tough on people that work with her. You know friends and listeners she has touched so many people.”

Mix 108 is having an on-air tribute for Ryan on Monday where her past co-hosts, co-workers, and friends will be sharing stories along with playing some of her favorite music.

The show will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

