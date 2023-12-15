‘Hearts to End Hunger’ plans Christmas Eve feast

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHBURN, WI. (Northern News Now) - A heads up to folks on the South Shore who are looking for a warm meal this holiday season.

Hearts to End Hunger is a Washburn-based non-profit.

They’re planning a free meal delivery on Christmas Eve.

It’s open to people from Red Cliff to Bad River and everywhere in between.

If you want to get a warm meal, text your name, number of meals, and address to 715-209-2823.

You can also contact the same number if you wish to be a volunteer delivery driver.

Donations for ingredients can be made via PayPal: @Hearts2EndHunger Venmo: @Sage-Chavez-13.

You can find more information on the nonprofit on their Facebook page.

