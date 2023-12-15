GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Northern News Now
First Alert: First impactful system of the season closes the week

Latest News

If Pulsar Helium determines the helium is worth extracting, they hope to begin extracting as...
Company spends millions exploring historic helium deposit found near Babbitt
Fraser Shipyards is seeking millions of dollars in new funding to pay for an expansion.
Fraser Shipyards seeking funding for expansion that could double workforce
The warm weather is melting the start of outdoor hockey season.
Portman Amateur Hockey Association postpones ‘Great Skate’ event due to warm weather
On Wednesday morning, crews were called for a report of a deer stranded on the ice.
Superior Fire rescues deer on frozen St. Louis River
The Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for safety this holiday season.
City by City: Wisconsin, Virginia, Duluth