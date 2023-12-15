Garage Fire on Grand Avenue Under Investigation

Duluth Fire on Grand Avenue
Duluth Fire on Grand Avenue(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A garage fire in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood is under investigation.

On Friday evening officials responded to heavy smoke on 5707 Grand Avenue.

According to officials, the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

