Floodwood Schools will go virtual Friday due to staffing

Schools Closed
Schools Closed(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOODWOOD, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Floodwood School will be moving to virtual learning Friday because of a staffing shortage.

The school made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page saying there will not be in-person learning Friday and instead students will move to virtual/E-learning.

However, the staffing shortage will not impact after-school activities.

It is not clear if students will return in person on Monday.

