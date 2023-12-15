Floodwood Schools will go virtual Friday due to staffing

FLOODWOOD, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Floodwood School will be moving to virtual learning Friday because of a staffing shortage.

The school made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page saying there will not be in-person learning Friday and instead students will move to virtual/E-learning.

However, the staffing shortage will not impact after-school activities.

It is not clear if students will return in person on Monday.

