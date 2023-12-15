First Alert: Rain transitions into accumulating snow Friday evening

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: We are still in First Alert mode for our first messy wintry system of the season. Snow will slowly begin to mix with rain this afternoon before becoming all snow for a good chunk of the Northland late tonight. The best chance for seeing accumulating snow will be away from Lake Superior in central and north central Minnesota between 6pm tonight and 10am Saturday. 2-4″ will be likely in these areas, while other areas will pick up a trace to one inch.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Light to moderate snowfall, mixed with rain in NW Wisconsin, will continue to push out of the region throughout the morning hours. Most areas will see precipitation wrap up by noon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s for the rest of the day. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies persist throughout the day with a breeze out of the NW at 10-15 MPH, gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the teens and single digits. Some light lake effect snow may develop along the South Shore east of Ashland overnight into Monday morning.

MONDAY: Much cooler temperatures move into the region with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. A chance of light lake effect snow lingers through the morning hours along the South Shore east of Ashland. Lows will dip into the single digits above zero with a couple areas possibly getting below zero.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.