First Alert: Rain to Rain/Snow mix today with all snow expected for many tonight

FRIDAY: Today will be a First Alert Weather Day with widespread rain to begin the day, mixing with snow around lunchtime across the arrowhead of Minnesota and eventually mixing with snow on the hill along the North Shore and points west by mid to late afternoon. Little to now snow accumulation is expected during the day on Friday with temperatures beginning in the upper 30′s to low 40′s falling to the mid 30′s by sunset.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Tonight will see temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees for most with a changeover to all snow expected on the hill across the North Shore and East Central as well as Northeast Minnesota. Changeover to snow likely occurs closer to midnight along the lakeshore and across Northwest Wisconsin into Central Wisconsin. Snow will be wet and heavy, with snowfall:liquid ratios around 8:1. Snow accumulations will be 2-4″ for those away from the lake shore and T-2″ along the lake shore where milder temperatures hinder accumulation as well as Central Wisconsin and far Northern Minnesota where less precipitation is expected.

SATURDAY: Snow wraps up by mid morning with light rain and snow showers resulting in little accumulation. Temperatures will still be mild in the mid to upper 30′s with breezy conditions out of the E at 10-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be much calmer with a high of 35 and mostly cloudy skies, with a cooldown on the way for Monday.

