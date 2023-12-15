Duluth family asks for help to get seven-year-old daughter heart transplant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Roya Snyder is a first-grader at Lester Park Elementary.

Right now, she works on projects with her classmates.

“Just put it wherever,” she said, while gluing paper with her classmate.

Roya has 25 friends in Stefanie Wolff’s first-grade class.

“We color and we do puzzles,” Roya said.

While Roya has fun putting puzzles together, she’s been faced with a bigger problem in recent months.

“I can’t remember, I think I fainted,” Roya said.

Five months ago, on May 5, she was on the bus when she started to not feel well.

After her parents, Mya and Derek Snyder picked her up, they had a feeling something was wrong.

Dizziness, feeling out of breath, and being weak were just a few reasons why they made a trip to the hospital.

Roya was soon diagnosed with mixed-type congenital cardiomyopathy, which is a heart condition where a person’s heart doesn’t pump blood properly, isn’t strong enough to squeeze blood, and can’t expand fully.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Roya’s form of cardiomyopathy is rare and severe.

Her diagnosis means she has to get a heart transplant.

Now, her parents are waiting by the phone for the call.

“She has really had to give up a lot in the last five months,” Mya Snyder, Roya’s mom, said.

Since her diagnosis, she’s had to give up playing soccer and tennis, and even doing ballet.

Now, her parents call themselves “at-home nurses.”

“We have to flush her lines every 12 hours, change the whole tubing every 48 hours,” Derek Snyder, Roya’s dad, said.

Her parents often make the four-hour drive to the Mayo Clinic, making sure Roya gets the best care.

On the drives, they often question how they got to where they are.

“Hard to wrap your head around,” Mya said. “Like this isn’t happening”

Roya has asked her parents many big questions, and while they can’t answer them all, her team of doctors has stepped in.

“Since going to the Mayo we’ve definitely found ourselves feeling hope and feeling hopeful,” she said.

The Mayo isn’t only helping Roya with her heart, but they’re also educating her classmates on her condition.

The hospital spent almost an hour on Friday morning explaining cardiomyopathy to the six and seven-year-olds.

They also explained her shiny little backpack, which administers Milrinone, an infusion drug to keep her heart pumping.

The students listened intently during the presentation.

“Super attentive, so attentive,” Stefanie Wolff, Roya’s first-grade teacher, said.

Wolff has faced several questions from her students about Roya, but what makes her happy is seeing them support her in every way.

“I got a little teary-eyed listening to them share their suggestions on how to be a good friend and how to help,” she said.

Although Roya is faced with a big challenge, there are still many laughs, smiles, silly moments and treats to be had.

That’s all thanks to the support around her and her family.

“You know at the end of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ when everybody comes in for George Bailey?,” Mya Snyder said, “I honestly I just feel like that lately, like we have so many people in the community, in our family and people that we don’t even know that are just constantly doing wonderful things for us.”

If you’d like to donate to help Roya get a heart transplant, you can visit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.