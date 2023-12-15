Coyote attack claims beloved family pet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A coyote attack in Kentucky claimed the life of a beloved family pet.

The 15-pound dog’s owner, Laura Bailey, rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami. She was living in the area at the time and needed a friend.

When she moved to the Louisville area, Cheeto came with her.

Sunday night, Bailey said she heard what sounded like a pack of coyotes in the woods behind her home.

“It’s not uncommon for me to hear them out here in Oldham County. Frequently, we hear them. I certainly never know how close they are. I’ve never actually seen any in my backyard,” Bailey said.

Since her backyard had a fence around it, Cheeto went in and out of the house through a doggy door. He was out Sunday evening when Bailey heard a yelp and a squeal.

“I had this horrible feeling something terrible had happened to him,” Bailey said.

Her intuition was correct.

One or more coyotes apparently jumped the fence and dragged 5-year-old Cheeto away into the dark.

Family and friends began a search of the woods directly behind the Bailey home.

They found Cheeto’s bloody sweater first, then his body.

“All that was left of him was his front torso. So, it was his head, his front paws and that was it,” Bailey said.

Bailey said she wanted to share her story so other pet owners realize even a fence may not keep their pets safe from predators.

Debbie Croak with the Humane Society of Oldham County said because of construction, the jackals are moving into residential areas.

“We’ve always had a problem with coyotes, but it seems like it has gotten worse this year. We’ve heard of several attacks where the animals did not make it,” Croak said. “With deer and turkeys, there are different seasons. I did find out that with coyotes, you can shoot them at any time. Not that that’s what I’m recommending.”

It’s an option too late to save Cheeto, who is buried near a bench in the backyard he called home.

Cheeto’s family moves on with their other dog, Chicklet, while remembering the pet they lost.

“It’s left a huge hole in my heart,” said Bailey.

