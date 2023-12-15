City by City: Wisconsin, Virginia, Duluth

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for safety this holiday season. Starting Friday, December 14, extra enforcement will be on the roads for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During last year’s holiday season, there were 470 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Authorities recommend always designating a sober driver early in the night, using rideshare services and never being afraid to call 911 if worried about another driver. The extra enforcement will run through New Year’s Day.

Virginia, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Power of the Purse event is back in January. The event features food, wine tasting, and live and silent auctions. Auction items include purses, jewelry, clothing, getaways and more. President of the Iron Mining Association Kristen Vake will be the emcee. All proceeds will be donated to the United Ways Imagination Library Program. Imagination Library is a program that allows children to receive free books through age five.

Duluth, MN- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for community input. The area of study is Highway 61 from Lester River Bridge to the Superior Street Intersection. A resurfacing project is planned for 2029 but it has been tabled. That decision was made so it wouldn’t be confusing with the London Road Project. This study will also look at the intersection of Superior Street and Congdon Boulevard and if improvements could be made there. Public meetings will start in 2024. There is currently an interactive map where the community can leave comments.

