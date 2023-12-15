Chester Bowl postpones opening due to warm temperatures

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This weird winter means a small Duluth ski hill won’t be able to open on time.

Chester Bowl was supposed to open on Saturday, Dec. 16.

They had some snowmaking success over the week thanks to help from their volunteers and staff.

However, it just wasn’t enough for them to be ready to open on time.

Chester Bowl leaders say their earliest possible opening day is Dec. 21.

The team hopes to be able to start making snow again on Sunday.

You can click here for updates.

