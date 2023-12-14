Superior Fire rescues deer on frozen St. Louis River

Deer trapped on frozen St. Louis River
Deer trapped on frozen St. Louis River(Superior Fire Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department saved a deer that was trapped on the ice of the St. Louis River.

On Wednesday morning, crews were called for a report of a deer stranded on the ice.

This morning Platoon 3 crews were called out for a report of a deer stranded on the ice of the St. Louis River....

Posted by Superior Fire Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Firefighters utilized their ice rescue suits and inflatable rescue craft to make their way onto the ice.

They were able to bring the deer safely and unharmed back to shore where it was released away from the shoreline.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

Latest News

Portman Community Center rinks unable to hold event due to warm weather
Portman Amateur Hockey Association postpones ‘Great Skate’ event due to warm weather
Children's books
Big Red Bookshelf begins annual book drive for kids
The Duluth Curling Club is looking to always attract new curlers to the club.
Duluth Curling Club works to bring in new curlers
Generic gavel picture
Duluth man sentenced to 21 months for wire fraud