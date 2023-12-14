Super One donates $45K to Duluth’s Solvay Hospice House

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s Solvay Hospice House received a massive check on Wednesday.

Super One donated $45,000 to Solvay from money that was collected through donations made by shoppers around the Northland.

In honor of National Hospice Month, all of the funds are going to the patients receiving care there.

Traci Marciniak is President of the Miller-Dwan Foundation, which owns the Solvay Hospice House.

She is grateful that patients can continue their end-of-life journey without financial worries.

”You know those are folks that are at the end of their life so the care extends beyond just the people who are patients, but to the families and friends as well,” said Marciniak. “It’s really, probably one of the most difficult times in people’s lives.”

Through this campaign, the Miller-Dwan Foundation and Super One have raised more than $250,000 for the Solvay over the past 15 years.

