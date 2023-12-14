Southwest Airlines policy gives plus-sized flyers extra seats for free

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2,...
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Plus-sized travelers can get up to two extra seats – meaning an entire row to themselves – for free with Southwest Airlines.

The “Customer of Size” policy is not new – Southwest says it’s been in place for years – but videos about it are going viral on TikTok.

According to the policy listed on Southwest’s website, flyers “who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s)” can purchase an extra ticket in advance and later get refunded for the extra seat.

Or, if you don’t want to purchase the extra seat in advance, the policy says you can discuss seating needs with customer service at the departure gate. If it’s determined that a second or even third seat is needed, it will be complimentary.

However, Southwest recommends booking the extra seat in advance so that there are no problems with overbooking flights.

Southwest said the armrest is “the definitive gauge” for determining if a passenger needs extra seats.

“If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat,” the policy reads.

A viral video on TikTok shows a passenger named Kimmy going through the process of securing an extra ticket at the gate.

The video shows her asking customer service about using the “customer of size” policy. She easily secures an extra seat.

Kimmy, who describes herself as a “fat solo traveler” in her TikTok bio, said she has used Southwest’s policy more than a dozen times with no issues.

In the video’s caption, Kimmy said that she always sits in the window seat and reserves the empty seat in the middle.

“If anyone tries to sit in it, I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane,” she wrote.

Kimmy said she applauds Southwest for “being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn’t have to pay for two seats.”

“Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all,” she wrote.

The policy is getting mixed reactions on social media, though most are positive.

“Every airline should have this policy! So glad to see this. Thanks for sharing your experience,” one user commented on Kimmy’s TikTok video.

“This is excellent to know, I haven’t flown for over 7 years because I was so scared I would be forced to buy another seat,” another wrote.

“I never knew about this. I’ve been too embarrassed to fly because I won’t comfortably fit in the seat. I can travel now!” another wrote.

For more information about the policy, visit Southwest’s website here.

