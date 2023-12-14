Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

Latest News

Babbitt, MN water tower
Company spends millions exploring historic helium deposit found near Babbitt
Sandy Hook silent vigil
Northland Brady Chapter holds a silent vigil for 11th Sandy Hook shooting
Miner's Inc gifts The Damiano Center 10k
Miner’s Inc blesses the Damiano Center with 10k this holiday season
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Jonathan Majors, left, returns to court after a lunch break in his domestic assault trial,...
Jury deliberating whether actor Jonathan Majors assaulted a girlfriend in New York last spring