Portman Amateur Hockey Association postpones ‘Great Skate’ event due to warm weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The warm weather is melting the start of outdoor hockey season.

The Portman Amateur Hockey Association’s second annual “Great Skate” event is now postponed.

The event, which is held at the Portman Community Center, kicks off outdoor hockey season for folks in the Lakeside and Lester Park neighborhoods.

On Thursday, organizers said Mother Nature’s refusal to play along means it won’t happen on Saturday after all.

“That’s a hard decision to have to make and have to deliver to our association and our community and we know it’s the right one,” said Laura Johnson, a member of the Great Skate Planning Committee. “Eventually Mother Nature will cooperate and we’ll have ice and we’ll get to host this fantastic community-building event.”

The “Great Skate” also serves as the association’s largest fundraiser of the season.

The money raised helps pay for equipment, facilities, and jamborees.

Organizers plan to reschedule it for early January, in hopes it will be cold enough by then.

