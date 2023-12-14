Northland Brady Chapter holds a silent vigil for 11th Sandy Hook shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth organization honored the lives lost 11 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Northland Brady Chapter held a silent vigil at Peace Church this Thursday afternoon in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary.

People were able to light candles, say a prayer at the altar, and ring a bell for the victims lost to gun violence.

The Northland Brady Chapter says they oppose gun violence in all of its forms.

Mary Streufert, Co-Chair of the Northland Brady Chapter, says these kinds of vigils give people hope that things can change in our country.

”It gives us an opportunity to talk about what we can do to prevent more gun violence in our country,” said Streufert.

The Northland Chapter will hold an event before the next legislative session calling for more action on proposed gun reform bills in the state.

