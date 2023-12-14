Northland Brady Chapter holds a silent vigil for 11th Sandy Hook shooting

Sandy Hook silent vigil
Sandy Hook silent vigil(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth organization honored the lives lost 11 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Northland Brady Chapter held a silent vigil at Peace Church this Thursday afternoon in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary.

People were able to light candles, say a prayer at the altar, and ring a bell for the victims lost to gun violence.

The Northland Brady Chapter says they oppose gun violence in all of its forms.

Mary Streufert, Co-Chair of the Northland Brady Chapter, says these kinds of vigils give people hope that things can change in our country.

”It gives us an opportunity to talk about what we can do to prevent more gun violence in our country,” said Streufert.

The Northland Chapter will hold an event before the next legislative session calling for more action on proposed gun reform bills in the state.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Halverson
Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman
Northern News Now
First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Dave Montgomery (left) Jessica Fralich (right)
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Northern News Now
First Alert: First impactful system of the season closes the week

Latest News

If Pulsar Helium determines the helium is worth extracting, they hope to begin extracting as...
Company spends millions exploring historic helium deposit found near Babbitt
Fraser Shipyards is seeking millions of dollars in new funding to pay for an expansion.
Fraser Shipyards seeking funding for expansion that could double workforce
The warm weather is melting the start of outdoor hockey season.
Portman Amateur Hockey Association postpones ‘Great Skate’ event due to warm weather
On Wednesday morning, crews were called for a report of a deer stranded on the ice.
Superior Fire rescues deer on frozen St. Louis River
The Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for safety this holiday season.
City by City: Wisconsin, Virginia, Duluth