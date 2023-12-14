No. 22 Bulldog womens basketball leaning on versatility with 4-1 conference start

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth womens basketball team suffered their first conference loss against Southwest Minnesota State this past Saturday but are still 7-2 on the season.

Now the Bulldogs look to defeat two conference foes before their holiday break to help them out of a three-way tie for second place in the NSIC standings.

First, they head to St. Paul, to face one of those 4-1 teams in Concordia University on Thursday. The Golden Bear’s only conference loss also came against Southwest Minnesota State.

After that, they are back at home for the weekend as Winona State visits Romano Gymnasium with a 3-2 conference record.

The 22nd-ranked Bulldogs are the only top-25 team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference led by three players averaging over 12 points a game as they hold the conference’s highest field goal percentage (46%) and most blocks per game (5.9) so far this season.

Head coach Mandy Pearson has been surprised by the connection this year’s team has made early in the season and believes that their versatility will help them over the rest of the season.

“I think our versatility is better than I thought it was going to be and our unselfishness not that I thought we were selfish by any means, but this group is so unselfish offensively,” said Pearson before adding. “We are moving the ball really well so I’ve been really impressed with our offensive work on that side of the ball.”

Once again, the Bulldogs’ two-game slate starts in St. Paul at the Gangelhoff Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then Winona State will visit UMD at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

