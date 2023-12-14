No. 21 UMD mens basketball prepares for a tough three-game week ahead of holiday break

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth mens basketball team is 8-2 on the season and has already picked up three conference wins. Still, with games on Thursday, Saturday, and Tuesday the 21st-ranked team in Division II has a busy week ahead.

All three are against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponents with their first opponent being the Concordia University, St. Paul Golden Bears at 5:30 p.m. in St. Paul.

After that, they face two top-25 opponents, this weekend they match up against the 24th-ranked Winona State Warriors at 2 p.m. in their home gym before they face the third-ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Bulldogs have been led by their top-30 defense, only letting up 66.3 points per game while forcing their opponents to shoot 40.9% from the floor and only 24.7% on three-point attempts.

With these defensive numbers and the entire team shooting over 50%, the Bulldogs are winning by an average of 15 points per game which is second only to MSU who is winning by an average of 25.6 points per game.

With many of their players coming back from last season the coaches and players have meshed together well in the early part of the season.

“I think we’ve played together that’s a big step coming forward. Just keep playing together just keep trusting each other, like you guys said we’ve had the same guys for a while now so we kind of know each other’s tendencies we know what we are we, and really make our identity on the defensive end as well,” said graduate guard and UMD’s all-time leading scorer Drew Blair.

Once again, the Bulldogs will start in St. Paul on Thursday against the Golden Bears at 5 p.m. before they head back home to face Winona State at 2 p.m. on the MY9 Sports Network.

Then they are off to Mankato for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Mavericks and their seventh-ranked offense at 6 p.m.

