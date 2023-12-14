Miner’s Inc blesses the Damiano Center with 10k this holiday season

By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local after-school program helping kids in need got a big donation today.

Miner’s Incorporated, the parent company of Super One, donated $10,000 to the Damiano Center’s Kid’s Kitchen this Thursday evening.

Kids’ Kitchen has been at the Damiano Center since 2001 and works as an after-school program for children in Duluth.

Kids are given a hot meal, a safe place to play, and academic support. The donation will help fund their after-school programs.

The Damiano Center’s Program Manager, Maria Alicea, is grateful corporations like Miner’s Incorporated can lend a helping hand this holiday season.

”It shows that they take a personal interest in their community. They take a personal interest in the children and knowing that they want to help the families,” said Alicea. “This is a small area, but it is growing and expanding. It shows that people care about each other.”

