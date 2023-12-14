Mayor-Elect Reinert explains picks for Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Just weeks away from taking office, Duluth Mayor-Elect Roger Reinert announced two new members of his incoming.

“I said right away in the election that I was going to be looking at four key roles that I thought were really important to make determinations on going into my first year,” said Mayor-Elect Reinert.

The mayor, during their term, is allowed to nominate anyone to fill roles including police chief, fire chief, city administrator, and city attorney.

While Reinert plans to keep police and fire untouched, the other two positions will bring in new faces.

“One is a pretty familiar face, Dave Montgomery,” said Reinert.

Montgomery will be taking over as City Administrator, replacing Noah Schuchman.

However, he will only be in the role for one year, giving Reinert time to find a permanent replacement.

Reinert said Montgomery is a good fit because of his nine-year history of serving as city administrator, retiring only two years after Mayor Emily Larson took office.

“He also has just excellent skills around financial management, budgeting, and administration, so three really important things,” said Reinert.

As for the City Attorney position, Reinert is bringing in Jessica Fralich to replace Rebecca St. George.

“Jessica has an extensive background,” said Reinert. “She has been in private practice, she has worked with the St. Louis County Office, she has been a prosecutor, she’s currently working with the 6th District Judicial as a Referee.”

Reinert said although St. George and Schuchman are great civil servants, Duluth needs a change.

Taking steps ahead of his swearing in, hoping for a smooth transition in the new year.

“I just think that I have two individuals that are better aligned with where I am and where I plan to be going,” said Reinert.

Reinert says he does not plan to make any more appointments for the remainder of the year.

He will be sworn into the mayor’s office on January 2 at city hall.

