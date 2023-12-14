Fraser Shipyards seeking funding for expansion that could double workforce

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A business with long-standing roots in Superior may be creating hundreds of new jobs in the near future.

Fraser Shipyards is seeking millions of dollars in new funding to pay for an expansion.

For more than 130 years Fraser Shipyards has been operating on the shore of the big lake in Superior.

“We’re really looking to expand our capability and upgrade everything that we do at the heart,” said Fraser Industries CEO Patrick Kelly.

Fraser is hoping to obtain $40 million from the U.S. bond market through the Public Finance Authority.

Superior City Council recently approved a resolution in support of the company’s plans.

The expansion would allow Fraser to double their current workforce from 200 to 400 full-time employees.

“We’re talking about adding hundreds of jobs and that’s a phenomenal opportunity for us here,” said Taylor Pedersen, President and CEO of the Superior Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

According to Pedersen, the impact of those jobs could ripple through the community.

“Some industry research even shows that manufacturing jobs could end up creating up to seven jobs in relation to every one manufacturing job that’s created,” Pedersen

Fraser Company leaders said they’re expecting it to take about 2 years to get operations ready for those new workers.

