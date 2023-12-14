FIRST ALERT: Mild today with a mix of rain and snow on Friday

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Today will be mostly sunny and very mild with a high of 45 degrees. It will be breezy with winds out of the W at 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day with wintry mix moving into the region. Precip will start as rain due to mild temperatures but transition to rain and snow during the afternoon and evening from north to south. Snow accumulations will be less than an inch during the day on Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night will see rain transition to snow across the Northland with marginal temperatures keeping accumulations down. Snow accumulations away from Lake Superior will be 1-3″ of heavy wet snow.

SATURDAY: Snow wraps up early on Saturday with some light snow flurries lingering into the afternoon, additional accumulation will be minimal with no additional accumulations for most.

