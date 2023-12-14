First Alert: First impactful system of the season closes the week

SUMMARY: We continue to be in First Alert mode as our first impactful snowy system of the season takes aim at the Northland Friday into Saturday. Check out the latest information below!

THURSDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue for the first half of the overnight hours with lows in the 20s and 30s. Clouds begin to increase late tonight into Friday with a chance for rain showers after midnight, mainly in Minnesota.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY: Rain becomes likely for the majority of the region by the mid-morning hours. Some snow may mix in as soon as the early afternoon in Minnesota, but accumulation shouldn’t happen until after sunset. Once the sun goes down and cooler weather arrives, most areas will eventually see a transition from mostly rain to mostly snow. We’ll see snow wrap up for most locations from west to east throughout the morning on Saturday leaving slick roads for many areas. Many areas away from Lake Superior will pick up 1-4″ of new snow, while other areas in far northern MN and immediately near Lake Superior will pick up a trace to one inch.

SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist into Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the 30s. Most areas will be dry by noon, but a couple lingering light snow showers could continue in eastern portions of the region with minimal additional accumulation. Sunday will be a bit breezy with NW winds at 10-15 MPH, gusting over 25 MPH at times. Highs reach the mid 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

