EMS Task Force holds meeting in Northland to address concerns

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - EMS services and firefighters alike addressed the ongoing rural EMS concerns during the Minnesota EMS Task Force meeting in Mount Iron.

Firefighters and EMS services talked about the lack of staffing, funding, and mental health concerns they have faced in the past few years. Other EMS services in Mountain Iron say they’ve had to turn to other EMS services in neighboring counties to take their 911 calls.

Democratic Senator Grant Hauschild of Hermantown hopes the meeting Wednesday will highlight the need to support EMS services in rural areas.

”We need to bring that statewide, bring it to the legislature,” said Hauschild. “and say in greater Minnesota we are facing a circumstance that is much more dire and difficult compared to the Twin Cities where there’s a bigger population.”

The next EMS Task Force meeting will take place on Jan. 9 at the Grant County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

