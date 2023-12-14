EMS Task Force holds meeting in Northland to address concerns

EMS Task Force meeting.
EMS Task Force meeting.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - EMS services and firefighters alike addressed the ongoing rural EMS concerns during the Minnesota EMS Task Force meeting in Mount Iron.

Firefighters and EMS services talked about the lack of staffing, funding, and mental health concerns they have faced in the past few years. Other EMS services in Mountain Iron say they’ve had to turn to other EMS services in neighboring counties to take their 911 calls.

Democratic Senator Grant Hauschild of Hermantown hopes the meeting Wednesday will highlight the need to support EMS services in rural areas.

”We need to bring that statewide, bring it to the legislature,” said Hauschild. “and say in greater Minnesota we are facing a circumstance that is much more dire and difficult compared to the Twin Cities where there’s a bigger population.”

The next EMS Task Force meeting will take place on Jan. 9 at the Grant County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Crews respond to structure fire near Duluth.
UPDATE: Space heater believed to have caused house fire on Caribou Lake
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

Latest News

Jessica Frelich and Dave Montgomery to fill in city leadership roles.
Mayor-Elect Reinert explains picks for Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Red Cliff residents can pick up a free ham this week.
City by City: Washburn, Red Cliff, Cable
City by City: Washburn, Red Cliff, Cable
Super One donates to the Solvay Hospice House
Super One donates $45K to Duluth’s Solvay Hospice House