Duluth man sentenced to 21 months for wire fraud

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced on Thursday that a Duluth man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for wire fraud.

Gale Allen Rachuy, 73, defrauded a victim by saying he was an attorney who could handle the victim’s legal proceedings.

Court documents state that Rachuy told the victim that he would be able to get former federal and state court judges to work on the victim’s case.

Rachuy also told the victim they would need to pay a retainer fee of $10,000, with the first payment of $2,500 due on March 15, 2022, to retain the alleged judges.

It was stated that Rachuy and the victim each signed a retainer agreement, which specified that both judges would be assisting in the victim’s legal representation.

On March 15, 2022, the victim paid the $2,500 retainer fee via wire from his account in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Rachuy’s bank account in Minneapolis.

The victim was scheduled to wire another $2,500 installment to Rachuy on April 1, 2022.

However, they became suspicious of Rachuy after not seeing any drafts or filings in his case.

After the victim realized that Rachuy was fraudulently representing these services, he ceased making future payments.

Despite assuring the victim that the funds would be returned, Rachuy never returned the funds.

On May 10, 2023, Rachuy pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

He was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 21 months in prison for the incident.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea A. Walcker and Harry M. Jacobs prosecuted the case.

