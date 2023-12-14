Duluth F.C. qualifies for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday Duluth F.C. announced via their social media that they have qualified for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The tournament is comprised of teams in Major League Soccer, the league now known as the USL Championship, USL League One and National Independent Soccer Association, USL League Two, the United States Adult Soccer Association, US Club Soccer, and of course National Premier Soccer League which Duluth is a part of.

The tournament is an opportunity for professional teams to face high-level competition that they normally wouldn’t see in their league play.

Of all those leagues only 32 teams make the tournament and this is the third time the BlueGreens will make an appearance.

In the NPSL there are 96 total teams and Duluth was one of the eight to earn an invitation to the tournament.

Locations have not been announced but the first round of the tournament is set for March 19 and 21.

For more information visit the U.S. Soccer’s webpage on the tournament by clicking here.

