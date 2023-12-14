Duluth Curling Club works to bring in new curlers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Curling Club is hosting monthly events to welcome amateur curlers into the club.

The club has been open since 1891, originally starting on Superior Street as a tent between two retaining walls.

“We have leagues going every night of the week,” Margie Nelson, the Treasurer of the Duluth Curling Club, said. “We’ve got bonspiels, which are curling tournaments on the weekends, and it’s a great way to spend time in the winter.”

The club is open from September to March each year, transforming a portion of the DECC with eight different lanes of ice to curl on.

Nelson herself started playing the sport in California 17 years ago, moving to Duluth for college, and sticking with the sport ever since.

”I’ve got a team that I played with for many years and we just have a really good time once a week and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

The Northland is no stranger to curling champions, having some of the most successful curlers in U.S. history.

There are also several other curling clubs in Superior, Wisconsin, Eveleth, and Two Harbors.

“It’s a really fun time to spend to get to know other people and it’s something different,” Nelson said.

The curling club hosts practices and competitions daily.

If you’d like to join the club, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.