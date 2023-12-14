Company spends millions exploring historic helium deposit found near Babbitt

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - An international company has spent millions of dollars exploring a historic deposit of helium found near Babbitt that may soon be extracted from the ground.

In 2011, a company explored northeastern Minnesota outside of Babbitt and found a gas deposit in the ground.

“We’re rock mining people,” said Aaron Brown, an Iron Range political analyst. “This is a gas and so that puts it in a new category of natural resource. Something that we’ve not explored commercially in this region ever before.”

After testing, the company realized they had found one of the highest concentrated helium deposits in history at 10.5%.

It is stated companies determine helium is viable to extract if it is at least 0.3%.

In 2019, Pulsar Helium, a Canadian-based company, took over the project.

The new project will not necessarily create new jobs, according to Brown.

“New plants, hire as few workers as possible,” said Brown. “That’s not to say no workers. It’s just that, you know, we don’t know how many workers will be attached to this yet.”

However, the community will have its answer soon.

“In February, we’re going off back to the discovery location, and within just a matter of feet, we’ll be drilling another borehole there, another well,” said CEO of Pulsar Helium, Thomas Abraham-James.

The hole will allow them to do further testing to help determine more about the deposit itself like how big the hole is, how much helium is actually in it, and confirmation of its concentration.

“Picture this, if you will,” said Abraham-James. “A water board, so a hole in the ground, except with this one, there’d be no water. You’d have gas coming out. It will be coming out of its own accord. So no fracking, nothing like that. Gas comes out of the ground. It then goes into a processing unit.”

As long as Pulsar Helium continues to provide a clear picture of what is happening, Brown believes the community will be receptive.

“One of the ways to win over the winnable, the people in the middle of the road who are maybe skeptical but are open to the idea is to just be clear and honest and descriptive in what you plan to do,” said Brown.

If Pulsar Helium determines the helium is worth extracting, they hope to begin extracting as early as the end of 2024.

