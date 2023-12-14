City by City: Washburn, Red Cliff, Cable

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Washburn, WI- Wednesday, December 20 is Shop Local Shop Late night. A new addition will be a holiday market. In addition to local shops being open late and running deals, vendors from all over Chequamegon Bay will be set up at The Club. The holiday market will be open from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a fundraiser for the “Way to Live” youth group. Admission is free.

Red Cliff- Red Cliff residents can pick up a free holiday ham this week. Certificates are available at the Administration Building. Those certificates can then be taken to Food Distribution and redeemed for a ham. Organizers also ask that you bring a photo ID and proof of residency. One ham is allowed per household. The giveaway runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Thursday and Friday, December 14-15.

Cable, WI- The See My Art, Inc. organization is hosting its annual meeting in December. Called ‘SMART’ the group is an organization that focuses on inspiring and empowering people with disabilities through art. As part of this annual meeting, the group will be looking at an initiative to re-energize the Art to Go for Meals on Wheels program. SMART wants to change it to an Art at Home online subscription. This would allow users to download drawing pages, word finds and more. All past and present members and members of the public are welcome. The meeting will be held Thursday, December 21 at the Community Center.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Chisholm, Rice Lake, NE Minnesota

