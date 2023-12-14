Big Red Bookshelf begins annual book drive for kids

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You can help Twin Ports kids develop a love for reading.

The Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative is now running its annual book drive.

It’s part of the Big Red Bookshelf program, which helps provide kids with free, age-appropriate books to encourage an interest in reading and learning.

Children are encouraged to take a book, read a book, and love a book.

If you want to donate, there are 16 spots around Duluth where you can drop books off.

Drop Off Locations:

Duluth Area Family YMCA: 302 W 1st St. Duluth, MN 55802

Duluth Children’s Museum: 2125 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55806

Duluth Public Library: Little Library Go Van

Lake Superior Community Health Center: 4325 Grand Ave. Duluth, MN 55807

Lake Superior Zoo: 7210 Fremont St. Duluth, MN 55807

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative: 2424 W 5th St. Suite 108 Duluth, MN 55806

St. Louis County Probation Office-Duluth: 100 5th Ave. W Room 319 Duluth, MN 55802

Proctor Area Community Center: 100 Plonk Dr. Proctor, MN 55810

St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates Duluth: 1012 E 2nd St. 4th Floor Duluth, MN 55805

148th Fighter Wing – Minnesota National Guard: 4680 Viper St. Duluth, MN 55811

Whole Foods Co-op – Denfeld: 4436 Grand Ave. Duluth, MN 55807

Whole Foods Co-op – Hillside: 610 E 4th St. Duluth, MN 55805

WIC Duluth Office: 320 W 2nd St. Duluth MN 55802

Early Childhood Screening: 4724 Mike Colaillo Dr. Duluth, MN 55807

YMCA at Essentia Wellness Center: 4289 Ugstad Rd. Hermantown, MN 55811

Steve O’Neil Apartments: 115 W 4th St. Duluth MN 55806

This program is made possible through book donations that can be dropped off at the indicated sites listed in the attached flyer.

The Big Red Bookshelf program accepts children’s books for kids zero to eight years old.

They do not accept magazines, coloring books, religious books, or books printed before 1980.

