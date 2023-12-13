Virginia residents share frustrations over tax hike

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A lot of frustration for folks in Virginia after city leaders shared the 2024 tax levy.

In October, Virginia city leaders announced residents could face a big tax increase in the new year, to the tune of up to 21%.

A large hike the mayor claimed to be due to increased labor costs, and city facilities like the Miners Memorial Building operating at a loss.

However, during a Tuesday night council meeting, the mayor announced they’ve since gotten the levy closer to 5%, but for many folks, it’s still too high.

“This is getting out of hand. It’s not good,” said one Virginia resident during the Tuesday night council meeting.

Many came ready to speak out but were met with what the mayor considered improved news.

“We set the limit at 21% and worked our way down to an 8.19% Levy, and then have worked down now to a 5.22% levy,” said Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr.

It is a large decrease from the preliminary tax levy announced in October, but residents still don’t want to foot the bill because they say the city is spending money in areas not necessary, like the library.

“Times are hard, inflation is high,” said another Virginia resident. “We need to do cuts in our house; the city needs to do the same.”

But for Mayor Cuffe, the 5.22% levy already came with major cuts.

“It’s your barebone budget obviously,” said Cuffe. “All the discretionary spending money, contingency funds in each division department, that has been eliminated.”

At the meeting, Cuffe told residents a 5% levy already means very limited travel, training, and hiring will be available to departments like police or fire.

“And so, we’ll revisit those in 2024 to see if our revenue stream improves,” said Cuffe.

Cuffe talking about revenue streams like local government aid from the state, which is expected to account for $800,000 for Virginia in 2024, and a hike in some fees.

″We’re also going to increase the fees for our commercial garbage rate,” said Cuffe.

Mayor Cuffe said he and the council know any tax levy increase is not ideal, to which the crowd highly agreed.

“It’s about time, you need to consolidate or combine services under a position of strengths and not weaknesses. And right now, we are in a position of weakness,” said a Virginia resident.

However, the mayor continued on by saying he is just doing what he can to keep the city running.

″I think we’re going to be able to manage the budget. It’s going to be very tight for 2025,” said Cuffe.

For Virginia residents who want to learn more about why the tax is set at that number, there will be a presentation next Tuesday to explain.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.