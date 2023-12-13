Two Northland hockey players will play for Team USA in Youth Olympics

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Northland high school hockey players made their way to the 17-man roster for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Hermantown’s defensemen A.J. Francisco and Superior’s defenseman Jackson Marthaler will compete for the red, white and blue in South Korea.

The games begin on January 19, 2024 and will be played through February 1.

Team USA will take the ice against teams from Canada, Finland, Korea, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.