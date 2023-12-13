And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

The final design must be selected by December 31.
The final design must be selected by December 31.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday night, the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission narrowed the state flag finalists from six to three.

A Tuesday meeting stirred up interest surrounding the search for Minnesota’s new flag.

Some thought the new flag would be announced.

While that wasn’t the case, the final three were introduced.

The panel has until December 31 to make their final selection, but their decision could come sooner.

The Commission’s next meeting is set for Friday, December 15 from 1-5 p.m.

