Superior Rotary Club to send ambulance full of supplies to Ukraine

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Rotary Club has raised enough money in their campaign “Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine” to buy an ambulance full of supplies to send to Lviv.

When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House Tuesday, President Biden assured him the United States would continue to support Ukraine as long as it can.

RELATED: Superior Rotary Club announces fundraiser for Ukraine

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin stated that she agrees with President Biden.

“I believe we should stand by Ukraine, stand by President Zelenskyy, and stand up to that illegal invasion,” said Sen. Baldwin.

The Superior Rotary Club launched its campaign in Sept. and is continuing to do all it can to aid in the effort.

“As soon as the Russian invasion occurred, and we were appalled and moved,” said Georgette Wondolkowski, a member of the club. “We had some speakers from Ukraine, come to our club, which really intensified our desire to help in any way that we can.”

The Superior branch joined forces with different Rotary Clubs from all over the world providing aid to Ukraine.

“Rotary has got a very, you know, wide reach in terms of its network of clubs around the world,” said another member of Superior Rotary, Joe Radtke. “So we started reaching out. Georgette approached a club in Lviv, Ukraine.”

In the last three months, the Superior Rotary raised the $9,000 needed to purchase an ambulance from the United Kingdom National Health Service.

“Rotary clubs have been able to buy these and then also fundraise to fill them with various types of medical and humanitarian aid,” said Radtke. “And then by convoy they take them to Ukraine.”

The Rotary Club wants to thank anyone who has donated to the campaign.

“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received from the community so far,” said Radtke. “It’s been very much appreciated and our fellow Rotarians in the Ukraine, I know would like us to express their gratitude”

The Superior Rotary Club is continuing to accept donations to buy enough medical supplies, like tourniquets and special bandages, to fill the ambulance before it leaves for Lviv in mid-January.

To donate to “Twin Ports Unite for Ukraine,” click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.