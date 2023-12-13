Natalie joins Northern Life to talk promotion, life on morning show

By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You’ve likely seen a new face on Northern News Now Today.

Last week, it was announced Natalie Hoepner would be joining our morning news team to be the co-anchor alongside Paul Brown.

On Monday, Natalie joined Briggs and Hunter in the Northern Life studio to talk about the path to get to this moment, and what she’s hoping to accomplish going forward.

